Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.50

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and traded as high as $54.00. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 36,427 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $107,025.00. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.