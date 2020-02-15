Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. 9,965,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

