Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,615 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,615 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 78,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,269,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,573. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

