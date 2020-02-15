Sei Investments Co. Sells 215,542 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,542 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $47,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $16,064,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,176,294 shares of company stock worth $1,748,227,509 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.