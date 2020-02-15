Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 882,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,488. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $186.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

