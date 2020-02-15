Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $67,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

