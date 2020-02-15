Sei Investments Co. Has $38.76 Million Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 553,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,238. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

