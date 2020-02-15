Sei Investments Co. Has $37.59 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 100.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura increased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Biogen stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.00. The stock had a trading volume of 997,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.