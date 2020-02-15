Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,084 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.89. 8,099,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,791. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

