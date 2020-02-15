Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 3,574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 101,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. 6,627,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,939. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

