SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 321,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.
NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 19,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.54.
In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $202,788.71. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on SMHI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
About SEACOR Marine
Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.
