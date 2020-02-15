SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 699,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,134. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

