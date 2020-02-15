Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.95 million and $450,357.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

