Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Scientific Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:SCIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. Scientific Learning shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL)

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

