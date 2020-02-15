Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $38,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 7,904,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,023,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

