Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 91,031.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,804 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,971,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,230. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

