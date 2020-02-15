Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,709. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $200.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

