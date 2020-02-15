Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.96. 774,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,435. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.87 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

