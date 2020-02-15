SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Up 1.1%

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.39, 12,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

