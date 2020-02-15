Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROOF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 5,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

