Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,430. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

