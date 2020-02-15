Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 23,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. 2,699,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

