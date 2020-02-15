salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,270,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $101,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. 3,598,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,236. The company has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $192.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

