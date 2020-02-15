Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).
Shares of SAFE stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 854 ($11.23). 322,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 714.73. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 832 ($10.94).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.