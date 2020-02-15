Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Shares of SAFE stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 854 ($11.23). 322,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 714.73. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 832 ($10.94).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

