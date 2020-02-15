Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

RUSHA traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 259,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,496. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

