RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Trading 7.7% Higher

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.42, 700,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 307,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.12 million for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 88,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

