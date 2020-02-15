Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 750,323 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 million and a PE ratio of -30.71.

Get Royal Nickel alerts:

In other Royal Nickel news, Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean sold 203,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$99,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,745 shares in the company, valued at C$52,471.82. Also, Director Peter James Goudie sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,669.92.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.