Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 708,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,059. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

