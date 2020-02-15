Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,020,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,800. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

