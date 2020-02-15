Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.22.

Several research analysts have commented on RBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.60 ($3.51).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

