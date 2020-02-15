Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.22.

Several research analysts have commented on RBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.60 ($3.51).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

