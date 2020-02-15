Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €12.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

