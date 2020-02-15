Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of ROR stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 306.50 ($4.03). 659,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75). Insiders acquired 942 shares of company stock worth $306,435 in the last ninety days.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

