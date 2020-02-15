Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.73. 279,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,349. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $309.10 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.