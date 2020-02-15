Roland L. Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,574. The company has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.