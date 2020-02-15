Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,412,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74. Roku has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,081 shares of company stock worth $30,803,764. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

