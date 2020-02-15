Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $31.21 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 905,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,922. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

