Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 332,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 199,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,854. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

