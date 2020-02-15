Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.79 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 65.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.62. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $270.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 70.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERIE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

