Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.91 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.32. 2,967,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,768. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

