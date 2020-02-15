Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $171.38. 533,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,661. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

