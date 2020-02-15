Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

DAL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,976. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.