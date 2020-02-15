Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In related news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total value of $3,715,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $49,685,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $28.12 on Friday, hitting $3,993.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,349. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,562.02 and a 12-month high of $4,058.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,868.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,698.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.