RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $250.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.10.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,029,133.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,281,972.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock worth $35,641,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

