Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,815 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of OGE Energy worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 496,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 315,063 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 362,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 438,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 142,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,675,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,109. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

