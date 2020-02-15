Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,496 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Splunk worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 66.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 950,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

