Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.37 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,577,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 657,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

