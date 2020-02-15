Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of DexCom worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from to in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $31.70 on Friday, reaching $283.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $333,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

