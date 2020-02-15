Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Pool worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $233.55. 310,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $233.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

