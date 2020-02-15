Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,720 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock remained flat at $$27.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,321. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

