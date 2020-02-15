Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of J M Smucker worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

SJM stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 793,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,590. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.